Call for Artists: Manhattan’s foundation looking for artists to design outdoor sculpture

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Arts Committee of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation is seeking a qualified artist or artist team to design, fabricate and assist with the installation of an innovative, original outdoor sculpture to be permanently installed at the corner of 4th Street and Pierre Street in downtown Manhattan, Kansas.

The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation said applications are due on December 31, 2021.

The proposed project site is on the corner of two main streets within the downtown sector of Manhattan: Pierre and 4th Streets. This east end of Pierre Street is a visible gateway leading into the town from Highway 177 and Interstate 70.

It is also the start of a historic corridor through one of Manhattan’s earliest and most diverse neighborhoods, and because of its location in a growing commercial and cultural center, the proposed site is poised to exhibit a sizable and impactful piece of work.

For more information about this project, to view the full Request for Qualifications (RFQ) and apply online, visit https://www.mcfks.org/call-for-artists.cfm

The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation said the funding for this program is provided by the Lincoln and Dorothy Deihl Community Grants Fund. The Deihls were passionate about the arts, and GMCF wants to honor their legacy by bringing quality public art to the community they loved.

The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization providing a simple, powerful, and highly personal approach to giving by building relationships between donors and community needs. GMCF was established in 1999 in Manhattan, KS, and has since expanded to serve 16 affiliate community foundations in the region.

