Advertisement

BBB warns of ‘12 Scams of Christmas’ to avoid this holiday

The BBB points out scams that appear every year during the holidays like fake charities, fake...
The BBB points out scams that appear every year during the holidays like fake charities, fake shipping notifications, lookalike websites and puppy scams.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Better Business Bureau is reminding Americans that scammers are ramping up for the holiday season.

The BBB recently released its list of Top 12 Scams of Christmas.

They said criminals use emails and social media to facilitate most of the scams, but social media is where people are the most vulnerable.

The top three scams on the list center on social media platforms.

The BBB also warns consumers to avoid misleading ads, gift exchanges and holiday apps.

They also point out scams that appear every year during the holidays like fake charities, fake shipping notifications, lookalike websites and puppy scams.

For general information on how to avoid scams, visit BBB.org/AvoidScams. For more advice, read BBB’s tips on online shopping. If you’ve spotted an online scam, report it to BBB ScamTracker.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Person struck by car while trying to help a crash victim
Don Jackson was arrested on several charges related to car theft on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
Topeka man arrested after Saturday car theft
A Topeka man is behind bars after police discovered the incident was the result of a previous...
Topeka man behind bars in connection to another incident, charged with 2nd degree murder
Online auction site LoopNet shows that Topeka's West Ridge Mall will soon go up for sale.
Online auction site shows West Ridge Mall up for sale
Kansas House Rep. Aaron Coleman (D) is facing more legal trouble, arrested for a DUI on...
Kansas Representative Aaron Coleman arrested for alleged driving under the influence Saturday morning

Latest News

The children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them and their grandmother.
Father held after 4 children, grandmother slain in California
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he...
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO
Drone image captures the Shawnee County Jail.
Female inmates nearing end of sentence at Shawnee Co. Jail to receive additional support
The omicron variant was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa, and much about it...
COVID’s ‘not done with us’: Nations rush to contain omicron
FILER - This is a 1974 file photo showing golfer Lee Elder. Lee Elder was already 40 years old...
Lee Elder, first Black golfer to play Masters, dies at age 87