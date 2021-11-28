Topeka man arrested after Saturday car theft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody after stealing a person’s car.

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) said they were called to the 800 block of SE 33rd street around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

The caller told dispatch that a suspect forced them from their car and drove off.

TPD said officers figured out where the suspect was and later arrested him.

The suspect was identified as 47-year old Don Jackson of Topeka.

Jackson was taken into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated robbery, felony theft and battery.

