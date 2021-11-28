Topeka Fire Department offers tips for fire prevention during holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The holidays can become a hectic time of year for Topeka Fire Department Station 10.

“Usually around the holidays, we get a little busier cooking fires, space heaters, especially when it’s colder,” said Blake Singleton, a Driver Operator for Station 10.

“People take space heaters into their house and they have issues with that.”

Singleton said some of your favorite decorations can become a danger if you don’t properly take care of them but that can be done with everyday fire prevention measures.

“Christmas trees, a good thing for that is to keep them watered and keep them from drying out, keep heat sources away from them,” he advised.

“Don’t overload circuits, don’t plug a power strip into a power strip into a power strip and try to plug it into an outlet and don’t overload things.”

He said to be sure to keep a close eye when preparing your feasts.

“Cooking, sometimes people get to talking with family or friends and they don’t pay attention to cooking frozen turkeys I’ve seen that where they throw it in the oil and it goes up [in flames].”

He said extra efforts can help make sure festivities don’t turn into a tragedy.

“We love seeing the public but we don’t want to see you on your worst day,” he said.

“We don’t want to come to a fire at your house.”

