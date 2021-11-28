Sunday forecast: Mostly sunny and seasonal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will closer to our normal high today with forecast values in the mid 50s for this afternoon. Skies will stay mostly sunny through the day with light west-southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds becoming SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds light and variable.

Monday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph

Today will be cooler than yesterday, though still nice in the mid 50s. Overnight tonight we aren’t expected to freeze with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. We turn up the warmth on Monday through this coming week.

Highs at or above 70 degrees will be common Monday afternoon under sunny skies and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. The warm and dry air Monday could mean an increased fire risk in the afternoon, especially in North Central Kansas. Winds change from the east on Tuesday cooling us down a bit into the upper 50s and low 60s.

December begins on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s and winds from the southwest warming to the upper 60s and low 70s again by Thursday afternoon.

The nice weather does come to an end though by next weekend when we should get things back down to our normal.

8-Day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Get outside and enjoy the nice weather! No rain is in the forecast so things are going to stay dry. Be mindful of any outdoor burning for the next week.

