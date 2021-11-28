REPORTS: Lincoln Riley to leave Sooners for USC

NORMAN, Okla. (WIBW) - Multiple outlets are reporting that Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley will leave the Sooners to be the head coach at USC.

Riley has coached the Sooners for the previous five seasons. He’s compiled a record of 55-10. He’s led Oklahoma to four straight Big 12 titles. Three of the five seasons he’s brought Oklahoma to the College Football Playoffs.

Rumors have been circulating about whether Riley would remain in Norman. After the 37-33 loss against rival Oklahoma State, the now former Oklahoma head coach was asked if he would be the next head coach at LSU.

Riley responded: “I’m not going to be the next head coach at LSU.”

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reports that soon to be College Football Hall of Fame coach Bob Stoops will coach the Sooners in their upcoming bowl game. Stoops was the Sooners head coach for 18 seasons before retired in June 2017. He coached the Sooners to a 2000 National Championship and 10 Big 12 Championships.

USC fired its previous head coach Clay Helton in September after posting a 46-24 record in seven seasons leading the Trojans.

