Person struck by car while trying to help a crash victim

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in the hospital after they were struck by a car while helping a victim of a car crash.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies and medics were called to the scene of an injury accident on Highway 10 outside of Lawrence at 5:49 am Sunday.

An early investigation found the person had gotten out of their car to help someone involved in a crash.

That person was struck by another oncoming car.

The person was taken to an area hospital.

According to the post, the westbound lanes of Kansas Highway 10 between East 1900 Road and East 23rd Street are closed as deputies continue their investigation.

