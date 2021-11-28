Advertisement

Online auction site shows West Ridge Mall up for sale

Online auction site LoopNet shows that Topeka's West Ridge Mall will soon go up for sale.
Online auction site LoopNet shows that Topeka's West Ridge Mall will soon go up for sale.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The West Ridge Mall will soon be up for sale.

Real estate auction site LoopNet lists the mall at a $1 million dollar starting bid.

According to the site, bidding will start on December 13.

LoopNet describes West Ridge as the “only true enclosed mall within a 52-mile radius”.

According to the site, just under 39 percent of the mall is occupied.

A spokesperson for the Greater Topeka Partnership confirmed the auction.

