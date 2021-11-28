Online auction site shows West Ridge Mall up for sale

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The West Ridge Mall will soon be up for sale.

Real estate auction site LoopNet lists the mall at a $1 million dollar starting bid.

According to the site, bidding will start on December 13.

LoopNet describes West Ridge as the “only true enclosed mall within a 52-mile radius”.

According to the site, just under 39 percent of the mall is occupied.

A spokesperson for the Greater Topeka Partnership confirmed the auction.

