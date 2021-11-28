Advertisement

No. 4 Kansas beats Iona 96-83 in 1st Self-Pitino meeting

Iona guard Walter Clayton Jr., left, and Iona guard Joshua Duach, right, watch as Kansas...
Iona guard Walter Clayton Jr., left, and Iona guard Joshua Duach, right, watch as Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Jacob M. Langston)(Jacob M. Langston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Christian Braun had 18 points and seven rebounds, Ochai Agbaji added 17 points, and No. 4 Kansas beat Iona 96-83 on Sunday in the first meeting between Hall of Fame coaches Bill Self and Rick Pitino.

David McCormack scored 13 points for Kansas (5-1). The Jayhawks were was coming off their first loss of the season, 74-73 to Dayton on a buzzer-beater in an ESPN Events Invitational semifinal on Friday.

Beating Pitino’s Iona team, which opened the tournament with a win over No. 10 Alabama, was enough to salvage third place in the tournament for Self’s Jayhawks.

Iona (6-2) got 14 points apiece from Tyson Jolly and Ryan Myers.

Kansas (5-1) next heads to Elmont, New York to play St. John’s on Dec. 3. That game will be played at 6:00 pm on FS1.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Keller, 39, died Tuesday after he was found unresponsive inside his Topeka High School...
Funeral services set for Topeka High teacher found unresponsive Tuesday
Dan Lykins (left), and his wife Judy (right) pose for a photo at Bill Snyder Family Stadium...
Well known Topeka attorney and philanthropist loses three-year battle with cancer
(MGN)
Person struck by car while trying to help a crash victim
Two people were killed Thursday after the car they were in was struck by a train in Miami Co.
Two dead after vehicle collides with train in eastern Kansas
Don Jackson was arrested on several charges related to car theft on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
Topeka man arrested after Saturday car theft

Latest News

Kansas State running back Joe Ervin (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first...
Joe Ervin will transfer away from K-State
Axtell wins 8-Man Division-II State Championship
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) looks to pass against West Virginia defensive lineman Sean...
Kansas falls 34-28 against West Virginia in season finale
Olpe wins the 1A State Title game 35-6 over Inman