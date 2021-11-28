No. 4 Kansas beats Iona 96-83 in 1st Self-Pitino meeting

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Christian Braun had 18 points and seven rebounds, Ochai Agbaji added 17 points, and No. 4 Kansas beat Iona 96-83 on Sunday in the first meeting between Hall of Fame coaches Bill Self and Rick Pitino.

David McCormack scored 13 points for Kansas (5-1). The Jayhawks were was coming off their first loss of the season, 74-73 to Dayton on a buzzer-beater in an ESPN Events Invitational semifinal on Friday.

Beating Pitino’s Iona team, which opened the tournament with a win over No. 10 Alabama, was enough to salvage third place in the tournament for Self’s Jayhawks.

Iona (6-2) got 14 points apiece from Tyson Jolly and Ryan Myers.

Kansas (5-1) next heads to Elmont, New York to play St. John’s on Dec. 3. That game will be played at 6:00 pm on FS1.

