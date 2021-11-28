Advertisement

Joe Ervin will transfer away from K-State

Kansas State running back Joe Ervin (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first...
Kansas State running back Joe Ervin (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State running back Joe Ervin will transfer away from the Wildcats. In a post to Twitter, Ervin announced he will enter the transfer portal.

“I would like to thank Kansas State University for allowing me to be a student, and play the game that I love,” Ervin said in the post. “I would like to thank Coach Klieman and his staff for everything. After much prayer, and consideration I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Ervin developed into a fine change of pace running back in his sophomore season with the ‘Cats. He logged 64 carries for 322 yards and two rushing scores. The 5′8″ running back opted out last year, but as a true freshmen he ran for nearly a hundred yards plus another touchdown.

