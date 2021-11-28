City leaders hope Christmas lights draw holiday shoppers downtown

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City leaders, community members, and even some folks from out of town gathered at Evergy Plaza to help Downtown Topeka kick off their Christmas season.

“We’ve been working up to this it seems like since the summer preparing for the holidays downtown,” said President of Downtown Topeka, Rhiannon Friedman.

The last few hours of Small Business Saturday saw the plaza’s tree, along with decorations up and down Kansas Avenue, shine a light on what Downtown Topeka has to offer.

“This year we have seen over six new small businesses that have opened up downtown in the last three or four months so I think that says something about Topeka dedication to shop local and support those businesses.”

City leaders are hopeful that the Kansas Ave. lights will inspire holiday shoppers to turn a day of supporting small businesses into a whole season.

“It just contributes so much to the festive spirit and it really makes it feel like the holidays, I think people are going to enjoy being out and seeing the lights and visiting the businesses that we have here,” said Laurie Pieper. the Vice President of Entrepreneurship and Small Businesses for Go Topeka.

A full list of what you can expect from Downtown Topeka this holiday season:

Dec 1 – 21 | Downtown Topeka Inc Holiday Window Contest

Dec 2 – Jan 8 | Mistletoe Pop-up Bar at The Pennant

Dec 4 @ 5 | Carols and Cookies on Kansas Ave at Evergy Plaza

Dec 4 @ 6 | Miracle on Kansas Ave Parade

Dec 10 @ 6 | Friday Flicks: Home Alone at Evergy Plaza

Dec 10-12 | Ballet Midwest: The Nutcracker at TPAC

Dec 11 | Red Stocking Breakfast for KCSL at The Pennant

Dec 18-19 | The Nutcracker – Kansas Ballet at TPAC

Dec 18 | Lucero Padilla – “Put A Bow On It” at Jayhawk Theatre

Dec 18 | Old Prairie Town Christmas at Ward Meade

Dec 23 @ 7 | An Evening with Chevy Chase at TPAC

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.