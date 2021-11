AXTELL, Kan. (WIBW) - Axtell capped off an undefeated season with a state championship win in the 8-Man, Division-II Championship. The Eagles won 44-18 over Wheatland-Grinnell.

This marks the second state championship win by Axtell in school history. The previous state title came in 1993. Axtell finished the season a perfect 13-0.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.