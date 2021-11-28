3rd annual Santa’s Luminary Trail at Sunset Zoo a success

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two hundred fifty community members walked through the 3rd annual Santa’s Luminary Trail at the Sunset Zoo on Saturday night.

Santa welcomed kids of all ages, asking what they want for Christmas and letting parents take photos.

Making ornaments, making pinecone birdfeeders and assembling animal enrichment bags were among the activities for the kids.

Zookeepers put presents with snacks inside in the chimpanzee enclosure for kids to watch how the chimpanzees interact and unwrap the gifts.

“That makes us feel great, and makes it all worthwhile, all the work we do is worthwhile, and people come out and enjoy it.” Sunset Zoo Director, Scott Shoemaker says.

“Oh, it’s marvelous, I love it, I love it. I get so much energy from the children, it’s…they are just having so much fun.” Santa Claus says.

Next Saturday is the final night of Santa’s Luminary Trail which has already sold out all 250 tickets for the event.

