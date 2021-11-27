Topekans hit local shops for Small Business Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans turned out to local shops for Small Business Saturday, a day that holds special significance to store owners especially during the pandemic.

“Topeka’s done a great job of trying to get people to shop local and be intentional about where they shop,” said Andrew Howard, the co-owner of Round Table Bookstore at 826 N Kansas Ave. in NOTO.

“It’s always easier without the pandemic but it’s been good we’ve been able to pay all our bills and still do some expansion and we’ve been able to do a lot of delivery, online selling so it’s been good!”

“What’s advantageous to me is the fact I’ve been in business 20 plus years,” said Brenda Price, the owner of Absolute Design by Brenda, located at 629 S Kansas Ave. in Downtown Topeka.

“That helps tremendously in this COVID and people scared to get out so we appreciate every local person that walks in the door.”

This year brings challenges to both shops since both are experiencing supply chain issues.

“Pretty much every order we get books, we don’t have what we order or things after the first print are out of stock or we’ve ran out of our drink supplies,” Howard said.

“We just kind of deal with it and people have been really understanding and accepting it’s been supply chain issues and not us.”

“One of my main suppliers, they tell me the supply’s on ground but there’s no guarantee of when I’ll see it in the store,” explained Price.

“I just have to decide whether to take it and hold it next year or not accept the product when it comes in.”

Both business say shopping local will help Topeka thrive.

“I try to support every business especially Downtown because it seems like I live here,” said Price.

“I try to get a lunch or pick up a gift every week, I try to support my neighbors, it’s always beneficial to keep your money where you live and try to support your small mom and pop shops.”

A study from Lending Tree found that just under half of American consumers planned to shop local during Small Business Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.