Top City Run hosts its “Keepin’ It Local” 5K

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Top City Run held its “Keepin’ It Local” 5K on small business Saturday.

“We just kind of wanted to promote active living and also support local businesses and so we kind of created this event and we got with some local businesses in Topeka to offer offer discounts to runners and our participants today,” said Becky Arensdorf.

This marathon is just a reminder, supporting local shops can be important especially with the holidays just around the corner.

“Small businesses need our support, you are supporting them and their families and you know, it is not going to big box America, the local businesses are great at reaching out and supporting local events and so this was our opportunity to turn it around and try to offer some support to them and some encouragement,” she said.

Around 70 runners crossed the finish line Saturday morning.

“We’re excited to have such a great turn out today and you know we really love putting on races in Topeka, we felt there was some standing races that went on at this time of the year for a year that have kind of faded away so we are trying to bring that back and we love having an active community here in community.”

Top City will hosts its full marathon in April.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.