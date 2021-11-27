Advertisement

Top City Run hosts its “Keepin’ It Local” 5K

Top City Run held its “Keepin’ It Local” 5K on small business Saturday.
Top City Run held its “Keepin’ It Local” 5K on small business Saturday.(Reina Flores)
By Reina Flores
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Top City Run held its “Keepin’ It Local” 5K on small business Saturday.

“We just kind of wanted to promote active living and also support local businesses and so we kind of created this event and we got with some local businesses in Topeka to offer offer discounts to runners and our participants today,” said Becky Arensdorf.

This marathon is just a reminder, supporting local shops can be important especially with the holidays just around the corner.

“Small businesses need our support, you are supporting them and their families and you know, it is not going to big box America, the local businesses are great at reaching out and supporting local events and so this was our opportunity to turn it around and try to offer some support to them and some encouragement,” she said.

Around 70 runners crossed the finish line Saturday morning.

“We’re excited to have such a great turn out today and you know we really love putting on races in Topeka, we felt there was some standing races that went on at this time of the year for a year that have kind of faded away so we are trying to bring that back and we love having an active community here in community.”

Top City will hosts its full marathon in April.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Lykins (left), and his wife Judy (right) pose for a photo at Bill Snyder Family Stadium...
Well known Topeka attorney and philanthropist loses three-year battle with cancer
John Keller, 39, died Tuesday after he was found unresponsive inside his Topeka High School...
Funeral services set for Topeka High teacher found unresponsive Tuesday
Two people were killed Thursday after the car they were in was struck by a train in Miami Co.
Two dead after vehicle collides with train in eastern Kansas
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

Latest News

Heartshake Studios in Old Colorado City participates in Small Business Saturday
A new café is hitting the streets of Auburn
A woman shops for a book at Round Table Bookstore on Small Business Saturday 2021.
Topekans hit local shops for Small Business Saturday
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
Kansas AG awards financial help to more than 100 victims of violent crime