Saturday night forecast: Light freeze overnight with a seasonal Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This afternoon turned out to be near record breaking with a high of 71 degrees measured at the Topeka station. This ties the records set in 1960 and 1998. We are expected to briefly get closer to our normal on Sunday before jumping into the 60s again on Monday.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds becoming SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph

A light freeze is expected overnight tonight and we are going to be closer to our average high on Sunday. In case you’re curious, our average for late November is about 50 degrees in the afternoons. We will be about 15 to 20 degrees warmer than that for the majority of next week.

Monday is looking warm, very warm for November, with highs in the afternoon reaching 70 degrees in some areas. Winds will be light and out the northwest under sunny skies. Lows will only be in the upper 30s and low 40s Monday night, but we will be a little cooler on Tuesday with afternoon highs near 60 degrees, still feeling warm.

60s remain for most of next week and we will stay dry which is both good an bad. It’s a good thing because then we can all hopefully enjoy the nice weather, but it has been awhile since we’ve seen out last rainfall. In Topeka, we measured 0.12″ on November 14. Other areas that day saw similar amounts. Our last heavy rainfall was on November 10 when we saw 0.75″ in Topeka.

Looking ahead, there are still trends of cold air moving in sometime next weekend. I say cool when in reality we;ll be at our normal for the first week of December, but it’ll likely feel cold since this week is so nice!

Warming 8-Day (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Get outside and enjoy the nice weather! No rain is in the forecast so things are going to stay dry. Be mindful of any outdoor burning for the next week.

