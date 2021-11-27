Saturday forecast: Cold front this morning does little to change our weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front is pushing through Northeast Kansas this morning, but highs later today are still expected to be nice in the mid 60s despite northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

We will see a light freeze tonight and then that is the coldest we are going to be for awhile as above normal temperatures last throughout this coming week. Although we are tracking that cold front this morning as it makes it’s way through Kansas, the weekend is still looking nice both days with mostly sunny and dry conditions. Saturday will be a touch more breezy than Sunday and Sunday a touch cooler than Saturday, but overall good weather.

We warm up again quickly on Monday when temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s and maybe even 70 degrees in some areas! Sunny skies will be king with light winds from the north-northwest. We cool down to near 60 degrees on Tuesday still hanging on to mostly sunny conditions and light winds. This weather pattern will be common for the next 8-days or so.

The air may feel nice, but we are going to stay dry with no rain expected. The drier conditions may lead to an increased risk for fires, but besides today the winds aren’t expected to be too windy the rest of this week.

Looking towards the end of the 8-day forecast period, there appears to be several cold fronts that will knock us down to our normal to start next weekend. Until then, enjoy the nice weather this week!

8-Day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Get outside and enjoy the nice weather! No rain is in the forecast so things are going to stay dry. Be mindful of any outdoor burning for the next week.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.