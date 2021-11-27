Advertisement

Rossville wins 35-12, picking up second straight State Championship

Rossville beat Beloit 35-12 in the Class 2A State Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Rossville beat Beloit 35-12 in the Class 2A State Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Rossville beat Beloit 35-12 in the Class 2A State Championship game. That marked back-to-back state title wins for Rossville.

The ‘Dawgs had their foot on the gas pedal from the beginning. On their first two possessions, quarterback Torrey Horak scored touchdowns. The first came on a rushing score and the second came on a 43-yard touchdown to Braiden Hensley.

After Beloit finally got on the board, Rossville put up one more score before the end of the first half.

Corey Catron punched it in from 3-yards out. Rossville led 21-6 at the half.

Torey Horak threw for another touchdown in the second half to seal the game for the ‘Dawgs.

The Bulldogs finish the season unbeaten at 13-0. Rossville has won 26 straight games. This is the Bulldogs fifth state title win in school history.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Lykins (left), and his wife Judy (right) pose for a photo at Bill Snyder Family Stadium...
Well known Topeka attorney and philanthropist loses three-year battle with cancer
John Keller, 39, died Tuesday after he was found unresponsive inside his Topeka High School...
Funeral services set for Topeka High teacher found unresponsive Tuesday
Two people were killed Thursday after the car they were in was struck by a train in Miami Co.
Two dead after vehicle collides with train in eastern Kansas
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

Latest News

Olpe dominated Inman 35-6 in the Class 1A State Championship game on Nov. 11, 27, 2021.
Olpe wins back-to-back state championship titles
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs past Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (23)...
Johnson, Dicker lead Texas past Kansas State 22-17
Kansas forward David McCormack, left, and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji defend as Dayton forward...
Dayton upsets No. 4 Kansas 74-73 on a game-winning shot.
Kansas State High School Activities Association
IX AT 50: KSHSAA’s Fran Martin grows HS girls sports as coach, official and administrator