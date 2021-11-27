Rossville wins 35-12, picking up second straight State Championship

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Rossville beat Beloit 35-12 in the Class 2A State Championship game. That marked back-to-back state title wins for Rossville.

The ‘Dawgs had their foot on the gas pedal from the beginning. On their first two possessions, quarterback Torrey Horak scored touchdowns. The first came on a rushing score and the second came on a 43-yard touchdown to Braiden Hensley.

After Beloit finally got on the board, Rossville put up one more score before the end of the first half.

Corey Catron punched it in from 3-yards out. Rossville led 21-6 at the half.

Torey Horak threw for another touchdown in the second half to seal the game for the ‘Dawgs.

The Bulldogs finish the season unbeaten at 13-0. Rossville has won 26 straight games. This is the Bulldogs fifth state title win in school history.

1Q 5:32 | Rossville 14 Beloit 0. @torrey_horak with a 43-yard strike to junior Braiden Hensley pic.twitter.com/QyUunJoeG5 — Seth Kinker (@SethKinker) November 27, 2021

