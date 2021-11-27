Olpe wins back-to-back state championship titles

OLPE, Kan. (WIBW) - Olpe dominated Inman 35-6 in the Class 1A State Championship game. This marks back-to-back state title wins for the Eagles.

The Eagles got the high scoring affair started in the first quarter. The offense marched down the field and Garret Cole ran in his first rushing score of the day.

Inman put up a score to pull within a point, but the Eagles immediately responded with a scoring drive of their own, capped off with a goal line run in for a score by Damon Redeker.

Cole ran in another touchdown before the end of the half to give the Eagles a 21-6 lead going into the locker room.

Garret Cole ran in his third touchdown on the game in the second half of the game. Then Derek Hoelting added another touchdown to seal the game for Olpe.

Olpe finished the season a perfect 13-0. This is the third football state championship win for Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt.

.@Olpe_Schools wins back to back state championships, this time beating Inman 35-6 in the Class 1A state title game. #KSPreps pic.twitter.com/QUGAZytmR4 — Billy Watson (@billywatson4l) November 27, 2021

