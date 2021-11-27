Advertisement

Olpe wins back-to-back state championship titles

Olpe dominated Inman 35-6 in the Class 1A State Championship game on Nov. 11, 27, 2021.
Olpe dominated Inman 35-6 in the Class 1A State Championship game on Nov. 11, 27, 2021.(KSHSAA)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLPE, Kan. (WIBW) - Olpe dominated Inman 35-6 in the Class 1A State Championship game. This marks back-to-back state title wins for the Eagles.

The Eagles got the high scoring affair started in the first quarter. The offense marched down the field and Garret Cole ran in his first rushing score of the day.

Inman put up a score to pull within a point, but the Eagles immediately responded with a scoring drive of their own, capped off with a goal line run in for a score by Damon Redeker.

Cole ran in another touchdown before the end of the half to give the Eagles a 21-6 lead going into the locker room.

Garret Cole ran in his third touchdown on the game in the second half of the game. Then Derek Hoelting added another touchdown to seal the game for Olpe.

Olpe finished the season a perfect 13-0. This is the third football state championship win for Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Lykins (left), and his wife Judy (right) pose for a photo at Bill Snyder Family Stadium...
Well known Topeka attorney and philanthropist loses three-year battle with cancer
John Keller, 39, died Tuesday after he was found unresponsive inside his Topeka High School...
Funeral services set for Topeka High teacher found unresponsive Tuesday
Two people were killed Thursday after the car they were in was struck by a train in Miami Co.
Two dead after vehicle collides with train in eastern Kansas
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

Latest News

Rossville beat Beloit 35-12 in the Class 2A State Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Rossville wins 35-12, picking up second straight State Championship
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs past Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (23)...
Johnson, Dicker lead Texas past Kansas State 22-17
Kansas forward David McCormack, left, and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji defend as Dayton forward...
Dayton upsets No. 4 Kansas 74-73 on a game-winning shot.
Kansas State High School Activities Association
IX AT 50: KSHSAA’s Fran Martin grows HS girls sports as coach, official and administrator