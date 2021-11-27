A new café is hitting the streets of Auburn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Stacy and Ian Clinkenbeard who already own the only multi-purpose venue in Auburn, have added another addition, Clinks café!

She says, she and her husband tried to make their coffee shop unique amongst others.

“We bring a sense of family and togetherness and we just really and community and we want the old and the new, and we want to bring them together in the Auburn community, we are the only ones around that are doing that,” she said.

Stacy says the community was there for her and her family when she was injured, she then made a vow, that if she recovered, she would give back to the community.

They’re kicking off their grand opening with a live band playing tonight from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday Night.

