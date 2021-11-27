Advertisement

Kansas ranks third least excited state about decorating for Christmas

The Light Keeper Pro helps identify the problem with half-lit strands.
The Light Keeper Pro helps identify the problem with half-lit strands.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans excited about decorating for Christmas might be a minority.

A survey from Lombardo Homes ranked the Sunflower state as the third least excited about decorating out of data from 38 states available.

The group studied one thousand Americans and looked at more than 1,500 Christmas decoration search terms in Google to find out who is decorating the most.

The same study found the nativity scene to be the most popular Christmas decoration in Kansas.

It also found about 65 percent of Americans prefer artificial trees compared to real trees.

The states most excited about decorating are Pennsylvania at number two and Ohio coming in at number one.

