Kansas AG awards financial help to more than 100 victims of violent crime

(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has made financial awards to 103 victims of violent crime.

According to Schmidt’s office, awards were made in 26 new cases and 77 older cases.

The awards come from the state’s Crime Victims Compensation Board.

The awards total $115,401.90.

The board’s goal is to help victims of violent crime to pay for their unexpected expenses including medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost pay and expenses for their loved ones as well as the cost of a funeral.

