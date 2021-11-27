Gary’s Berries transforms its farm into a Christmas festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -You may know Gary’s Berries for their hay rides, pumpkin farm and apple canons, now they are branching out into the holiday season.

“I had the vison last year and we were down in Texas a couple of years ago and we have seen Santa’s land down there and it was just amazing with the lights and how people are amazed by lights and I thought it would be pretty neat,” said owner, Gary Starr.

They are transforming the farm into a light show with nearly one million lights, but they activities don’t stop there.

“And then you start down what we call the pathway that has a top 10 favorite movies as we asked our staff what is your favorite Christmas movie, so you can see the figures, then you start the trail of lights and that is where the birth of Christ story is told and its done in modern time as well as biblical time because we want people to know that even though it is 2021, Christ is still present in our lives,” said operations manager, Dreana McClurg.

If you stop by, make sure you bring your sweet tooth--

“You can spend a lot of time here plus we have our food thought we are known for, like our fudge and our donuts and kettle corn and we also have our new exit building with all of our supplies in it, like Melissa and Doug stuff, candles, all kinds of thing you can purchase for Christmas,” said Starr.

Each light strand and decoration, was put together by a very dedicated staff who want to help make this holiday season a memorable one.

“Some people have just been working nonstop, even until midnight sometimes were here, and other people are here at 7:30 in the morning just to make it work because a lot of our staff do have full time jobs so,” said McClurg.

You can purchase tickets here.

