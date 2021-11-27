‘Festival of Lights’ kicked off the holiday season with tree lighting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds gathered around the 68-foot-tall Christmas tree on Blue Earth Plaza in Manhattan on Friday evening, to kick off the start of the Festival of Lights display.

Santa was joined on stage by a handful of good girls and boys to flip the switch to light the tallest Christmas tree in the Midwest.

The crowd cheered as the lights came on and music started, signaling the start to the holiday season.

Families and friends took pictures throughout the plaza, and children had a chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

“It’s amazing, we work really hard, we have a lot of…of donors, we have a lot of people, a lot of hours that go into this and we have a beautiful night like this, it makes it all so much worthwhile.” Whoville organizer Belinda McMillan Snyder says.

The tree and lighted tunnel will be lit every day until January first, make sure to tune your radio to 88.1 FM to hear the music synchronized to the light display.

