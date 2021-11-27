Advertisement

‘Festival of Lights’ kicked off the holiday season with tree lighting

By Becky Goff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds gathered around the 68-foot-tall Christmas tree on Blue Earth Plaza in Manhattan on Friday evening, to kick off the start of the Festival of Lights display.

Santa was joined on stage by a handful of good girls and boys to flip the switch to light the tallest Christmas tree in the Midwest.

The crowd cheered as the lights came on and music started, signaling the start to the holiday season.

Families and friends took pictures throughout the plaza, and children had a chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

“It’s amazing, we work really hard, we have a lot of…of donors, we have a lot of people, a lot of hours that go into this and we have a beautiful night like this, it makes it all so much worthwhile.” Whoville organizer Belinda McMillan Snyder says.

The tree and lighted tunnel will be lit every day until January first, make sure to tune your radio to 88.1 FM to hear the music synchronized to the light display.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Lykins (left), and his wife Judy (right) pose for a photo at Bill Snyder Family Stadium...
Well known Topeka attorney and philanthropist loses three-year battle with cancer
Kansas AG Derek Schmidt visited with WIBW Wednesday. (June 16, 2021)
Schmidt to Kansas employers: Questioning religious exemption now illegal
A wooden power pole that crashed to the ground Thursday morning shut down the 200 block of S.W....
Wooden pole crashes to ground in downtown Topeka
John Keller, 39, died Tuesday after he was found unresponsive inside his Topeka High School...
Funeral services set for Topeka High teacher found unresponsive Tuesday
Two people were killed Thursday after the car they were in was struck by a train in Miami Co.
Two dead after vehicle collides with train in eastern Kansas

Latest News

2021 Manhattan Festival of Lights tree lighting ceremony
Gary's Berries starts a new tradition, a Christmas festival with a light show
Gary’s Berries transforms its farm into a Christmas festival
Gary's Berries starts a new tradition, a Christmas festival with a light show
Gary's Berries starts a new tradition, a Christmas festival with a light show
John Keller, 39, died Tuesday after he was found unresponsive inside his Topeka High School...
Funeral services set for Topeka High teacher found unresponsive Tuesday