Well known Topeka attorney and philanthropist loses three-year battle with cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dan Lykins, a well-known Topeka attorney and philanthropist lost his three-year battle with cancer Thanksgiving night.

He was 75 years-old.

Lykins’ daughter Danya tells 13 NEWS her father endured a total of 107 chemotherapy treatments after his diagnosis and worked as a personal injury attorney up to the time of his death.

In 2002, Lykins ran to represent Kansas’ Second Congressional District as a Democrat, but fell short to Republican Jim Ryun. He also mounted an unsuccessful bid to become Kansas Attorney General.

Lykins served as a member of the Kansas Board of Regents, and used his personal success as a lawyer to contribute to several non-profit and charitable causes across Northeast Kansas.

Lykins was an active supporter of the Topeka Rescue Mission, Maur Hill/Mount St. Scholastica, Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand Children’s Emergency Fund, Skyline Schools Foundation, Washburn Law School, KSU Foundation, TARC, and partnered with WIBW’s Chris Fisher in his annual “Just a Buck” campaign for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Funeral services are pending.

