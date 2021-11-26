Advertisement

Wamego Community Thanksgiving Dinner feeds nearly 200 community members

By Becky Goff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:58 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 200 people received a warm Thanksgiving lunch at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wamego this afternoon.

Since 1986, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church has either hosted or helped provide food for the annual Community Thanksgiving meal.

A few years ago, the Wamego Council of Churches decided to work together to provide a delicious homemade Thanksgiving meal to continue building relationships within the community.

Takeout meals were prepared for over 40 people, while more than 100 ate their turkey dinner in the company of other community members.

“A lot of the people that come in here, for their pick-up meals and things like that, this is a hard time of year for them, and if we can do one thing and just make sure that they have great food, we’re doing our job well.” St. Luke’s Episcopal Church member, Eric Benson says.

The community Thanksgiving meal brings together old friends and creating new friendships as well.

