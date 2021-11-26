Two dead after vehicle collides with train in eastern Kansas

SPRING HILL, Kan. (AP) - Two people are dead after a vehicle was struck by a train in a rural area of eastern Kansas.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in Miami County, south of the Kansas City area. Police at the scene said the vehicle and part of the train erupted in fire after the impact. Both people killed were in the car. No one on the train was injured.

Police are trying to determine why the car was on the train track when it was struck. Police say it did not appear that the vehicle malfunctioned. Identities of the victims have not been released.

