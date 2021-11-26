Topekans grab carts to head Black Friday shopping

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After an evening of gobbling down Thanksgiving meals, many Topekans set out to find their perfect holiday gifts while out for Black Friday shopping.

Academy Sports and Outdoors opened their doors at 5:00 am Friday while Menards welcomed shoppers just before 6:00.

Ruth Bastian has made Black Friday shopping a tradition for the last 10 years.

She was the first in line at Menards claiming her spot at 10:00 pm Thursday night.

Bastian said shopping early is a ritual she never wants to skip.

“It’s just enjoyment you know, to be able to have that rush be that first one to get that great deal,” she said.

Over at Academy, new Black Friday deal hunters got adjusted to the shopping environment.

“It’s a little less crazy than I thought it would be but it’s still kind of crazy,” shared Dason Tidwell, who shopped with his family.

“We came once last year but we saw the good deals and we thought we’d come I felt like it was even crazier last year,” Kayla McNary recalled.

“I was kind of surprised when we pulled up there wasn’t a longer line to start with they kind of came right at five so I was kind of surprised.”

Tidwell said the experience is about more than finding gifts.

“Good to make some memories with them and everything getting out here early and being out in the cold,” he said.

