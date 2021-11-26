Advertisement

Topeka Rescue Mission serves Thanksgiving meals to hundreds

By Isaac French
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission stepped up to ensure that everyone had something to be thankful for.

Hundreds filed into the Topeka Rescue Mission as Thanksgiving dinner was served.

“We’re going to feed approximately three to four-hundred people today, we’ve already started preparing meals at 4:30,″ said the Director of Food Services, Sean Hall.

The Rescue Mission is focused on providing comfort to those who may be facing hardships.

“We want this meal to be a distraction for those who are without, we want this meal to be fulfilling, not only spiritually but to their bellies as well,” said Hall.

To serve that many people it takes a lot of volunteer work, but Sean Hall, the Director of Food Services says that has never been an issue for the Rescue Mission.

“At the mission, we’re really blessed because we have volunteers coming throughout the year but they really step up around the holidays like today, I mean there is people really sacrificing their time and there’s whole families coming to volunteer.”

Hall says he is thankful for the work the rescue mission puts into the community and for all of the people that make it possible.

“It takes a lot of people, a lot of blessings, a lot of resources, a lot of love, and a lot of volunteers, we’ve been so blessed today with the amount of help that we had to make this happen.”

