Murder victim’s family funds bullet proof vest donation for area police K9s

By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends of the K9 Vest Midwest donated two new ballistic, bullet proof vests designed to protect police K9s.

On Friday, the new non-profit handed over one vest to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, which will be worn by K9 Laika, and the other was donated to the Kansas Highway Patrol to be worn by K9 Mando.

The organization’s founder Emily Fawcett says the ballistic, bullet proof vests will provide much needed protection to Laika and Mando as they are sent in to dangerous situations.

The $2,700 expense to purchase the two vests was donated by the Jerrie Ross Family.

Ross died in August 2020 after she was struck by a stray bullet while standing outside her home at 12th and Gage in Topeka.

