Funeral services set for Topeka High teacher found unresponsive Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services have been scheduled for a Topeka teacher found unconscious in his classroom Tuesday morning.

Around 7:51 a.m., first responders were called to Topeka High School. When they arrived, they found John Keller, 40, unresponsive.

Topeka High mourns loss of teacher found unresponsive Original report from Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Lifesaving measures were performed, but Keller was later pronounced dead.

According to an obituary posted on Penwell-Gabel of Topeka’s website, a funeral for Keller will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be held the same day from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Late Tuesday night, Keller’s wife Emily Bradshaw posted a tribute to her late husband on Facebook saying “I lost the best person I’ve ever known, and I lost a huge piece of myself, too.”

