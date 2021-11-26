Friday forecast: Warming up to 60s and sunny

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Freezing temperatures in the 20s are common this morning, however we will warm quickly and hit 60 degrees later this afternoon with light southwest winds and sunny skies.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds SW around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

If you are eager to start decorating and hanging lights, there will be plenty of opportunity the next 8 days. Although a weak cold front will move through Northeast Kansas tomorrow morning, the changes will be minimal and high temperatures Saturday will still be in the low 60s for most despite northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday does cool down a little, but still mild in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies with light southwest winds.

We hang on to the great weather through the start of next week. Some models are even suggesting that we may reach 70 degrees on Monday, but for now have decided to keep things in the 60s.

Warm and sunny conditions are great, but it has been since November 14 that we had our last rainfall with most places then only picking up 0.10″ or less. For the month, we have seen just 0.89″ of rain with no chances on the way before December putting us at 0.60″ below normal for precipitation.

Speaking of December, The long range models suggest that we may see temperatures drop about 12 days out. This will change before then, but we may be in store for some much cooler weather to start next month.

Warm and sunny pattern (WIBW)

Taking Action:

While it will be sunny, it’ll be cold today. If you’re grilling your turkey outside make sure you’re setting up for a northerly wind so if any sparks fly off your grill it doesn’t go toward anything that can catch on fire. Black Friday shoppers: Bundle up in the morning but expect a beautiful afternoon.

