Dayton upsets No. 4 Kansas 74-73 on a game-winning shot.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 4 Kansas suffered their first loss of the season, falling to Dayton 74-73 on a game-winning shot.

With about 7 minutes remaining in the contest, the Jayhawks trailed by 7 points. Some great defensive plays helped to fuel a 12-2 run over the next 6 minutes. That gave Kansas a three-point lead with about a minute left in the contest.

The Flyers picked up a bucket on their next possession to trail by only a point. On the Jayhawks next possession, David McCormack turned over the ball and Dayton was given the ball with :15 seconds left on the clock.

McCormack blocked the first game-winning attempt, but the Flyers got the offensive rebound.

Dayton’s Mustapha Amzil put up the shot and it fell through the net as time expired to give Dayton the upset win.

DAYTON WITH THE GAME-WINNER OVER KANSASpic.twitter.com/b0VzczoPJj — Stadium (@Stadium) November 26, 2021

Kansas (4-1) will next play in the third-place game on Sunday in the ESPN Events Invitational. The Jayhawks will play the loser between Iona and Belmont.

