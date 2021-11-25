Advertisement

Wooden pole crashes to ground in downtown Topeka

A wooden power pole that crashed to the ground Thursday morning shut down the 200 block of S.W....
A wooden power pole that crashed to the ground Thursday morning shut down the 200 block of S.W. 2nd Street. The location was beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct on the north edge of downtown Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wooden power pole crashed to the ground Thursday morning, shutting down a street on the north edge of downtown Topeka.

The downed pole was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of S.W. 2nd. The location was beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct, which carries traffic on Interstate 70 through the north side of downtown Topeka.

Police at the scene said it wasn’t immediately known why the pole came down, or if it had been struck by a vehicle.

The pole ended up in the eastbound lane of S.W. 2nd Street after it fell to the ground. A wire stretched across the west lane of S.W. 2nd and over a fence on the north side of the street.

Officers in patrol cars had S.W. 2nd blocked between S.W. Van Buren and S.W. Jackson.

An Evergy power truck arrived on the scene around 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

