Advertisement

Wisconsin man stopped in Osage Co. with nearly 200 lbs of marijuana

Bounmy Phongsavat, 40, was taken to jail after getting caught with more than 185 lbs of...
Bounmy Phongsavat, 40, was taken to jail after getting caught with more than 185 lbs of marijuana.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wisconsin man was taken to jail after getting caught with more than 185 lbs of marijuana.

Osage Co. Deputies conducted a traffic stop just after 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on I-35.

That’s when they found the marijuana in the vehicle of Bounmy Phongsavat, 40. Phongsavat was booked for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders were parked outside Topeka High School Tuesday morning after a teacher was...
Topeka High mourns loss of teacher found unresponsive
Amanda J. Corona, 27, of Topeka, was arrested after a vehicle chase early Tuesday that ended on...
Driver arrested after hitting patrol car head-on during early-morning chase in East Topeka
Overbrook Police says a woman and her dog were attacked by three pit bulls early Tuesday...
1 pit bull killed, 2 others removed from Overbrook home after attack
If anyone knows who he belongs to is asked to call (620) 343-4225.
Emporia Police locate parents of child found
The Topeka Police Dept. named Bryan Wheeles Chief of Police Tuesday morning. Wheeles served as...
Bryan Wheeles named Topeka’s Chief of Police

Latest News

The manager of Leaping Llamas prepares their window display.
Topeka businesses gearing up for first weekend of holiday shopping season
The manager of Leaping Llamas prepares their window display.
Topeka businesses prep for first weekend of holiday shopping season
Wamego Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Community Thanksgiving dinner to be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wamego
One pit bull has been killed, two others were removed from an Overbrook home after an incident...
Pit bull attack in Topeka