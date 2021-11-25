Wisconsin man stopped in Osage Co. with nearly 200 lbs of marijuana

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wisconsin man was taken to jail after getting caught with more than 185 lbs of marijuana.

Osage Co. Deputies conducted a traffic stop just after 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on I-35.

That’s when they found the marijuana in the vehicle of Bounmy Phongsavat, 40. Phongsavat was booked for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

