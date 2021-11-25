Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - The Holcombs

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Last week, in honor of national adoption month, we introduced you to the Holcombs. They’re a couple who had two biological boys and added three more through adoption.

In a special Wednesday’s Child segment, we hear about their favorite adoption moments from Lori Hutchinson.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

