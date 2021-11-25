Two injured early Thursday in turnpike hit-and-run in Lyon County

ADMIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to an Emporia hospital after a hit-and-run collision early Thursday on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:46 a.m. Thursday on I-335, about six miles northeast of the Admire exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was southbound on I-335 when it rear-ended a vehicle that was traveling in front of it.

The Toyota pickup left the roadway and entered the west ditch, while the other vehicle fled the scene.

Both occupants in the Toyota pickup truck were reported to have minor injuries and were transported to Newman Regional Health in Emporia.

They were identified as Sleen Peter, 20, of St. Joseph, Mo., who was driving the truck, and a passenger, Gentletrust Baelo, 19, both of St. Joseph, Mo.

The patrol said Peter was wearing her seat belt. The patrol’s online crash log didn’t indicate whether Baelo was wearing his seat belt.

No information was available on the vehicle that fled the scene.

