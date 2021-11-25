Topeka businesses gearing up for first weekend of holiday shopping season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Window displays, lights in the sky and shoppers on the street all mark the start of the holiday shopping season in Topeka.

It is a special time for business owners like Alicia VanWalleghem of Leaping Llamas Artisan Shop.

“People are in and people are shopping for loved ones for the holidays and for themselves,” she said.

“They usually come in and spend some extra time and get to know us as the merchants and build those relationships as well.”

She said the relationship holds much more meaning.

“Coming off a year like 2020, people realize the importance of community and supporting your neighbors and here you know the owners where other places you might not.”

Over in the NOTO Arts District, Pinkadilly’s merchandise bursts at the seams with local pride which is what owner Jenny Torrence hopes she’ll see from customers.

“When you spend money locally, it stays within our town” she said.

“I have a local window washer and local accountant and I try to keep my money here so when you spend your money with a small mom and pop chances are we’re gonna spend it forward.”

Both women hope shoppers will take time to find something special.

“People are itching and so they’ve created a lot the last 18 months and now they’re delivering,” said VanWalleghem.

“We don’t have big bank accounts behind us or big stock rooms behind us, it’s just us this is the perfect time to get out, spend money to keep them in our community and keep us colorful,” added Torrence.

Leaping Llamas is located at 725 S Kansas Avenue in Downtown Topeka. It is open 11 am to 6 pm on Black Friday and 10 am to 5 pm on Small Business Saturday.

Pinkadilly is located at 824 N Kansas Avenue in NOTO. It is open from 11 am to 6 pm on Black Friday and 10 am to 6 pm on Small Business Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.