Thanksgiving forecast: Sunny, breezy at times and cold

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Happy Thanksgiving! As far as the weather goes, today will much cooler than yesterday with breezy north winds at 10 to 15 mph and air temperatures in the low 40s with wind chill in the mid 30s. Skies will stay sunny throughout the day.

Thanksgiving: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 40s. Winds N/NW 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph keeping wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds light and variable.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight will be cold in the mid to upper 20s, but the cool down does’t last long as we are expected to hit 60 degrees again on Friday with southwest winds returning at 5 to 10 mph, maybe gusting up to 20 mph during the day. Much warmer than average temperatures settle in for this week.

There is a weak cold front that looks to pass through on Saturday afternoon. This frontal passage will stay dry and will only knock temperatures down to the 50s for Sunday with overnight temperatures on Saturday night in the low to mid 30s.

The warm and unfortunately dry weather pattern continues next week as temperatures will likely be in the low to even mid 60s at times with no obvious freezes overnight during that time.

Quick Cool down then big warm up (WIBW)

Taking Action:

While it will be sunny, it’ll be cold today. If you’re grilling your turkey outside make sure you’re setting up for a northerly wind so if any sparks fly off your grill it doesn’t go toward anything that can catch on fire. Black Friday shoppers: Bundle up in the morning but expect a beautiful afternoon.

