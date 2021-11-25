Advertisement

Shawnee Co. COVID-19 cases continue to climb near Thanksgiving holiday

Shawnee Co. saw 419 new cases of COVID-19 the week of Nov. 14-20.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 Community Indicator shows COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the area.

The Health Department reported 419 new cases for the week of November 14 - 20, up from 382 the previous week.

Percentage of all COVID tests performed also saw an uptick, with 8.5 percent of all tests showing a positive result.

According to the indicator, 82 percent of all new COVID cases were contacted within 24 hours of reporting.

Hospital stress index fell slightly to 2.5 this reporting week from 2.8 the prior week.

The county overall score fell to 12 down from 15 remaining in the substantial zone for transmission.

Read the full breakdown here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

