Scholar-Athlete of the Week: St. Marys’ Connor Biswell

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is St. Marys’ Connor Biswell.

Biswell doubles in football and cross cross country in the fall. He wrestles and runs track as well.

In the classroom, he maintains a 4.0 GPA and scored a 35 on his ACT.

Biswell also serves as president for FBLA and National Honor Society and as vice president for the Student Council. He also participates in book club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, STEP, and student assisting students — and he was voted homecoming king!

Outside of school, Biswell volunteers at Harvesters and donates blood.

He’s still deciding where he’ll attend college to pursue a degree in biomechanical engineering.

