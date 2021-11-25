Rossville aims for second-straight 2A state football title

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Rossville enters Saturday’s 2A state football championship game riding a 25-game win streak — but the road to get there started much earlier.

“I can remember a few years back watching them as Junior Dawgs and I knew that they were a special group,” head coach Derick Hammes said. “They’ve really grown up and they’ve matured, and they’ve had success for us already. For me, this would be the icing on the cake if they were able to complete their goal.”

The Dawgs went 13-0 en route to a championship last season. One year later, they’re in the same spot: 12-0 with just one team, Beloit (9-3), standing in the way of a repeat state title.

“Beloit’s good,” Hammes said. “The first thing I told the players is they deserve to be here. They stand out to me because they’re a physical football team and they really are intent on establishing the run.”

“We know they’ll be ready,” senior quarterback Torrey Horak said. .They’ve got some athletes, we’ve got some athletes, and we’re hoping this is gonna be a really, really fun football game.”

For this tight-knit senior class, Saturday marks one last chance to take the field together.

“Last year was fun, but this year it’s a little more special since it’s our senior year,” senior Corey Catron said. “It’d mean the world if we could do this again.”

“To go out with a bang like this, we really can’t ask for anything better,” Horak said. “We’re looking to go finish this thing right and send these seniors home how we’ve always wanted to go out, how we’ve always dreamed about it.”

GAME OF THE WEEK: Rossville (@RossvilleDawgs) takes down rival Silver Lake (@SilverLakeEagle) for the 2nd time this year, 36-8.



The Dawgs will look to defend their 2A title next week against Beloit.



Highlights, live breakdown w/ @WIBWJoe & post-game reaction w/ @hamme50 ⬇️ #KPZ pic.twitter.com/sKOpA5eHyJ — Kansas Prep Zone (@kansasprepzone) November 20, 2021

Stopped by @RossvilleDawgs practice today ahead of Saturday’s 2A championship game 🏈



The Dawgs will look to defend their title in Salina against Beloit. Hear from the team at 10 on @wibw! pic.twitter.com/5Udc3sQ8mj — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) November 24, 2021

