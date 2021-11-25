Man injured in Wednesday crash in Franklin County

POMONA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning along a Franklin County highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday on K-68 highway, about a half-mile west of Arkansas Road. The location was about a mile west of Pomona.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1997 Ford Ranger pickup truck was westbound on K-68 when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and overturned in a ditch.

The driver, Brandon Scott Nelson, 41, of Ottawa, was transported to Advent Health in Ottawa for treatment of what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Nelson was wearing his seat belt.

A passenger, Christina Louise Nelson, 45, of Ottawa, was reported uninjured. The patrol said she was wearing her seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.