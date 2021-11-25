Live video captures moments leading up to deadly crash in NW Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Moments leading up to a fatal crash in northwest Kansas were recorded live on social media. The crash in Norton County killed 44-year-old Andrew Campbell, from Colby and 37-year-old MIkey Dela Vega, from near Norton. Dela Vega’s family said he was driving drunk and speeding when he crashed. That’s why they want the story shared, to hopefully save someone else’s life.

The Wednesday night before Thanksgiving is one of the deadliest nights of the year on the road because of drunk driving. With that, the message from Dela Vega’s family is timely.

Dela Vega and Campbell sang along to the radio and unknowingly said their final words, minutes before the two mean died in a suspected drunk driving crash, streamed on Facebook Live.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said in the crash reported a little after midnight Sunday, Nov. 21, a 2006 Ford Mustang, driven by Dela Vega, was traveling west on K-83 at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, striking a guardrail on the north side of the highway. The car continued into the north ditch, then into a field, rolling multiple times. Troopers said the car came to rest facing northwest in the field, upside down. The KHP report said neither man was wearing a seatbelt.

Dela Vega’s wife, Darci Palmer, opened up about what happened.

“They were drunk, speeding at 140 miles per hour. It killed him,” she said.

The live video first shows Dela Vega doing donuts.

“As they were leaving, they were squealing the tires,” Palmer said. “I heard it. I was calling to yell at them, tell them to stop.”

In the video, the men talk about reaching speeds of 140 mph before the driver loses control and the car slams into a guardrail. It’s a moment Palmer said she is reliving repeatedly.

“I’m mad. Sometimes I feel guilty,” she said.

The video showing the moments leading up to the crash was on Facebook for more than two days, but Facebook finally did take it down.

The family is sharing the message on the dangers of drunk driving on what police refer to as “Drinksgiving,” or “Black Out Wednesday,” one of the worst nights of the year when it comes to driving under the influence.

“Don’t drink and drive. Don’t speed. It’s not worth it,” Palmer said.

There are GoFundMe pages set up to help families pay for cremation costs: Page for Dela Vega; Page for Campbell.

