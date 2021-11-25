Law enforcement agencies increase patrol near shopping areas for the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up this holiday shopping season to help keep you and your belongings safe.

The agencies said now through the end of 2021, the community can expect to see more officers and deputies near retail shopping centers in the Topeka and Shawnee County areas.

They also encourage everyone to take action to deter crime.

The Topeka Police Department shared the following tips on their Facebook page:

Keep vehicles locked

Remove all valuables from vehicles

Never leave a purse or wallet unattended

Be mindful when having your credit card out

The agencies said it’s also important for shoppers to speak up if they see anything out of the ordinary.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.