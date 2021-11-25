Advertisement

Law enforcement agencies increase patrol near shopping areas for the holidays

The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to keep...
The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to keep shoppers and their belongings safe this holiday season.(Topeka Police Department)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up this holiday shopping season to help keep you and your belongings safe.

The agencies said now through the end of 2021, the community can expect to see more officers and deputies near retail shopping centers in the Topeka and Shawnee County areas.

They also encourage everyone to take action to deter crime.

The Topeka Police Department shared the following tips on their Facebook page:

  • Keep vehicles locked
  • Remove all valuables from vehicles
  • Never leave a purse or wallet unattended
  • Be mindful when having your credit card out

The agencies said it’s also important for shoppers to speak up if they see anything out of the ordinary.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders were parked outside Topeka High School Tuesday morning after a teacher was...
Topeka High mourns loss of teacher found unresponsive
Maxwell Bergstrom (left) and Thomas Gideon IV (right) were arrested Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021...
Three Topeka men busted in human trafficking stings
Overbrook Police says a woman and her dog were attacked by three pit bulls early Tuesday...
1 pit bull killed, 2 others removed from Overbrook home after attack
FILE - This March 2020, file photo, provided by Lionel Womack shows Womack at home in Kansas...
Ex-Kansas officer who sued sheriff’s deputy killed by police
Darren M. Johnson was bound over for fleeing police officers, first degree murder and second...
Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal 2020 wreck in stolen car

Latest News

Evergy
Kansas regulators want answers on Evergy’s planned projects
Johnson gets life in prison for fatal accident.
Fatal Ax Sentencing
Christopher Mendez
Murder Charges Filed
Sex trafficking sting
Two caught in Shawnee Co. sex sting