Kansas COVID-19 cases, clusters continue upward trend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The upward trend in COVID cases during the month of November continues.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s update Wednesday showed 2,943 new cases since Monday. KDHE’s dashboard shows weekly cases numbers have gone up the past three weeks.

Wednesday’s update also reflects 92 new hospitalizations since Monday. Adult COVID-related hospital admissions started creeping back up over the past two weeks.

The weekly cluster update also reflects an increase. This week, KDHE reports 170 active clusters in all, compared to 152 last Wednesday. Among those, 53 in schools, which is down one from last week.

Ten of the school clusters are considered exposure locations, which KDHE defines as having five or more cases in the past 14 days. In Northeast Kansas, they include Northern Heights High School in Lyon Co.; Riley Co. Schools; and West Indianola in Topeka’s Seaman district.

Other local exposure locations this week include: Kansas Rehab Hospital, Home Depot Distribution Center, Brewster Place and Topeka Center for Rehab and Health Care, all in Topeka; Cambridge Place in Marysville; and Good Samaritan Valley Vista in Wamego.

KDHE’s full dashboard can be found here. Because the holiday, their next update will not be posted until Monday, Nov. 29.

In an interview with 13 NEWS on Tuesday, former KDHE Sec. Dr. Lee Norman said people should not let down their guard against the pandemic. He said now through the first of the year is “going to be a big question mark” in terms of how the pandemic progresses.

