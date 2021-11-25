Advertisement

High-flying Good Kid Ainsley Stiles has solidly grounded career plans

Ainsley Stiles is a Washburn Rural Junior
Ainsley Stiles poses by one of her favorite flying machines.(Combat Air Museum)
By Ralph Hipp
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA (WIBW) -- We’re cleared for takeoff to salute Washburn Rural Junior Ainsley Stiles as our Good Kid this military month and week of Thanksgiving. On the ground, Ainsley is an 8-year veteran of playing in her band and symphony... alto sax, and first chair Symphonic Flute during the Spring concert season. Her 4.0 average includes her working on AP classes in Biology, Chemistry and American History. Ainsley also works as the President of her Aviation Explorers chapter this year.

Ainsley set her sights on the Combat Air Museum’s Aviation Camp in October, while also volunteering at the Museum with her older brother Remington, who’s beginning his first year in Colorado Springs at the Air Force Academy. Ainsley has passed her FAA Private Pilot Knowledge test and earned her Private Pilot Certificate through Aviation Explorers, but she’s actually planning on a paws-on-the-ground career, set to earn her Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State. All the best to Good Kid Ainsley Stiles!

