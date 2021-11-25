Advertisement

Four dogs rescued from Wednesday night house fire

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Neighbors and firefighters helped rescue four dogs from a home that caught fire Wednesday night in Topeka.

Topeka Fire crews responded to the blaze at 930 SW Lindenwood Ave. just before 8:30 p.m. They found smoke and flames coming from the back of the two-story home.

TFD said no one was home at the time of the fire, but four dogs were caught inside. Neighbors helped rescue three of the dogs and the fourth was rescued by firefighters.

Fire investigators have not determined what caused the fire. The home suffered about $9,500 in damage.

TFD said the home did have smoke detectors, but they were not working at the time of the fire.

