Advertisement

Community Thanksgiving dinner to be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wamego

By Becky Goff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - For more than 4 decades, churches in Wamego have served Thanksgiving dinner to the community.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wamego is hosting the 2021 Community Thanksgiving meal, with the help of members of the Council of Churches.

On Wednesday, donations of pies, and side dishes were being delivered while the volunteers decorated tables.

A traditional Thanksgiving turkey meal will be served to more than 200 community members from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm for anyone who would like a warm meal.

“We’re really thankful, as we’re coming out of this pandemic season, that we’re able to be in community with other churches and provide this meal to people who need a warm meal or who want some warm company.” St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Rector, The Rev. Casey Rohleder says.

Volunteers will be delivering about a dozen meals to homebound residents and preparing more than 80 to-go meals.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located at 700 Lincoln Avenue in Wamego, Kansas.

The Wamego Council of Churches include First Baptist Church, Wamego UMC, First Presbyterian Church, Trinity Baptist Church, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Crosspoint Church, New Life Church, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Church of God, and Immanuel Faith Community Church Wells Creek.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders were parked outside Topeka High School Tuesday morning after a teacher was...
Topeka High mourns loss of teacher found unresponsive
Amanda J. Corona, 27, of Topeka, was arrested after a vehicle chase early Tuesday that ended on...
Driver arrested after hitting patrol car head-on during early-morning chase in East Topeka
If anyone knows who he belongs to is asked to call (620) 343-4225.
Emporia Police locate parents of child found
The Topeka Police Dept. named Bryan Wheeles Chief of Police Tuesday morning. Wheeles served as...
Bryan Wheeles named Topeka’s Chief of Police
Alex Head was last seen in Dickinson Co. on Jan. 14, 2019.
Kansas sheriff revives search for Enterprise man missing nearly 3 years

Latest News

The manager of Leaping Llamas prepares their window display.
Topeka businesses gearing up for first weekend of holiday shopping season
The manager of Leaping Llamas prepares their window display.
Topeka businesses prep for first weekend of holiday shopping season
One pit bull has been killed, two others were removed from an Overbrook home after an incident...
Pit bull attack in Topeka
Community Thanksgiving dinner to be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Wamego