Community Thanksgiving dinner to be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wamego

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - For more than 4 decades, churches in Wamego have served Thanksgiving dinner to the community.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wamego is hosting the 2021 Community Thanksgiving meal, with the help of members of the Council of Churches.

On Wednesday, donations of pies, and side dishes were being delivered while the volunteers decorated tables.

A traditional Thanksgiving turkey meal will be served to more than 200 community members from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm for anyone who would like a warm meal.

“We’re really thankful, as we’re coming out of this pandemic season, that we’re able to be in community with other churches and provide this meal to people who need a warm meal or who want some warm company.” St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Rector, The Rev. Casey Rohleder says.

Volunteers will be delivering about a dozen meals to homebound residents and preparing more than 80 to-go meals.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located at 700 Lincoln Avenue in Wamego, Kansas.

The Wamego Council of Churches include First Baptist Church, Wamego UMC, First Presbyterian Church, Trinity Baptist Church, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Crosspoint Church, New Life Church, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Church of God, and Immanuel Faith Community Church Wells Creek.

