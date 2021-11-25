Advertisement

Biden wishes Americans happy, closer-to-normal Thanksgiving

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the coast guard as he visits the United States Coast...
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the coast guard as he visits the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass., Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday wished Americans a happy and closer-to-normal Thanksgiving, the second celebrated in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, in remarks welcoming the resumption of holiday traditions in many homes.

“As we give thanks for what we have, we also keep in our hearts those who have been lost and those who have lost so much,” the president said in a video greeting recorded with first lady Jill Biden at the White House before their trip to Nantucket, Massachusetts, for the holiday weekend.

On Nantucket, the Bidens visited the Coast Guard station at Brant Point to meet virtually with U.S. servicemembers from around the world and chat with personnel at the station. “I’m thankful for these guys,” the president said when asked what he was thankful for, referring to the Coast Guard members standing ramrod straight in front of him on the grounds.

The press was not allowed inside to witness his remarks to servicemembers abroad. Well-wishers waved and cheered as the Bidens traveled by motorcade to the Coast Guard station.

From Nantucket, the Bidens also called in to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, briefly bantering with NBC broadcaster Al Roker. Shut out a year ago, spectators again lined the route as some 8,000 participants joined the parade and marching bands from around the country played. Parade employees and volunteers had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders were parked outside Topeka High School Tuesday morning after a teacher was...
Topeka High mourns loss of teacher found unresponsive
Maxwell Bergstrom (left) and Thomas Gideon IV (right) were arrested Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021...
Three Topeka men busted in human trafficking stings
Overbrook Police says a woman and her dog were attacked by three pit bulls early Tuesday...
1 pit bull killed, 2 others removed from Overbrook home after attack
Kansas AG Derek Schmidt visited with WIBW Wednesday. (June 16, 2021)
Schmidt to Kansas employers: Questioning religious exemption now illegal
FILE - This March 2020, file photo, provided by Lionel Womack shows Womack at home in Kansas...
Ex-Kansas officer who sued sheriff’s deputy killed by police

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Two people were taken to an area hospital after a hit-and-run collision early Thursday on...
Two injured early Thursday in turnpike hit-and-run in Lyon County
Man charged in hit-and-run that killed school secretary
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time